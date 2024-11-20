Analysts Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT at $9.60

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 404.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VRCA opened at $0.89 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($1.78) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

