Comparing Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IperionX has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$5.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares IperionX and Snow Lake Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IperionX and Snow Lake Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 1 3.50 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

IperionX presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given IperionX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Summary

IperionX beats Snow Lake Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

