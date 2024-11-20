Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 371.12% from the stock’s previous close.
RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,242,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,424 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 322,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
