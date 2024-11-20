Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 303.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 429,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 323,438 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

