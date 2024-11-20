Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SBH
Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of SBH stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Sally Beauty Company Profile
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sally Beauty
- About the Markup Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.