StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CUTR opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Cutera has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cutera by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

