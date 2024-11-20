Analysts Set Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) PT at C$21.64

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark downgraded Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$13.80 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.33 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.35.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

