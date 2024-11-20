Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) versus Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Critical Analysis

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -22.62% -94.29% -26.19%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Jowell Global has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jowell Global and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67

Beachbody has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Jowell Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jowell Global and Beachbody”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $160.01 million 0.04 -$11.47 million N/A N/A Beachbody $527.11 million 0.08 -$152.64 million ($15.75) -0.39

Jowell Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Summary

Beachbody beats Jowell Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

