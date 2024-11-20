Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This represents a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.62 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $721.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

