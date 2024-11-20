Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 0.7 %

BSBR opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $575,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

