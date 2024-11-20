Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Citizens Trading Down 1.7 %

Citizens stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Citizens

In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,348.08. The trade was a 229.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 418,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

