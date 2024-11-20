Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Singular Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Citizens Trading Down 1.7 %
Citizens stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.11.
Insider Transactions at Citizens
In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,348.08. The trade was a 229.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
