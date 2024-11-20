B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.26. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $40.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

