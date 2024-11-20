Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.