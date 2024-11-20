Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $22.26

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

