Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$81.40

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Activity at Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total value of C$1,124,678.76. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE CCO opened at C$80.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$48.71 and a 52-week high of C$81.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$67.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.22.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

