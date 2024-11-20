Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

