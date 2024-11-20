Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions accounts for approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

