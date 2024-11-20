StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
