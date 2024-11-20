Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
USAT stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $636.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
