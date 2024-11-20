Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

About Minerva Neurosciences

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.18. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

