Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,525.82. This represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

