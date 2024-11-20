Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

