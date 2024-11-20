Zacks Research Predicts CME Group FY2024 Earnings

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CME. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $229.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CME Group has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 12.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,063. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.