Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA opened at $3.00 on Monday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

