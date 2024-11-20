What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Cadiz FY2024 Earnings?

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadiz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Cadiz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZI stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Insider Transactions at Cadiz

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,070,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $6,913,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,098,443.10. This trade represents a 9.99 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadiz

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadiz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,834 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,256,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 2.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 455,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

Featured Stories

