FY2024 EPS Estimates for CeriBell Reduced by William Blair

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CeriBell in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBLL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of CeriBell stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

