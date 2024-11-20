CRVS FY2024 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.