William Blair Has Positive View of FibroGen FY2024 Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $46.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

