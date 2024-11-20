What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DURECT FY2024 Earnings?

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 39.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

