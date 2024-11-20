HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boxlight

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boxlight in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Boxlight Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.32. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

