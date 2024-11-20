E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 208,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 550,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
E-Home Household Service Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
About E-Home Household Service
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E-Home Household Service
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.