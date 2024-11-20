E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 208,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 550,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

