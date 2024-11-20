VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.32. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.36.
About VGP
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
