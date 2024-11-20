Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

