Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Trading 56.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) traded up 56.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 4,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
