Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.03). Approximately 47,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 40,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.02).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.77. The company has a market capitalization of £68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

