Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Shares Up 11.9% – What’s Next?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 111,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.
