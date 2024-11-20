Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Decreases By 7.7%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.30.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products stock opened at $206.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $281.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.