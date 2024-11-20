Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.