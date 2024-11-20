American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

