American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Shared Hospital Services
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.