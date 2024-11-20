Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 577.0 days.

AALBF stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

