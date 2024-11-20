Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 577.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
AALBF stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
Aalberts Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aalberts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.