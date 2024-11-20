StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $133.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.48. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.