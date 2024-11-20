Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $47.57

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.
A number of research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO
Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma
Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BridgeBio Pharma
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.