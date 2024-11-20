Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $47.57

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBIO

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.