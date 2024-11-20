Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $162.09

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $171.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.03 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

