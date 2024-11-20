StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

EVRI stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

