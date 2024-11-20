UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

FNV opened at $121.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.93. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

