Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) PT at C$169.83

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$169.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$153.30 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$132.06 and a 1 year high of C$160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$155.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

