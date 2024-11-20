Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.64

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGENXBIO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This represents a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $9.56 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $473.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.