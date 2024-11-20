Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives $321.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $321.74.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 58,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $311.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.63. Visa has a one year low of $245.60 and a one year high of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

