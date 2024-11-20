Valuence Merger Corp. I (VMCA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -12.23% 3.41% Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Risk and Volatility

Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A $4.77 million 71.94 Valuence Merger Corp. I Competitors $1.14 billion $84.96 million 67.50

This table compares Valuence Merger Corp. I and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valuence Merger Corp. I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I. Valuence Merger Corp. I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valuence Merger Corp. I peers beat Valuence Merger Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

