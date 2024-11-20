Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head to Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Beyond Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.51 million 1.30 -$56.35 million ($142.50) -0.01 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MSP Recovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -906.67% -6.25% -2.39% Beyond Commerce -80.93% N/A -64.79%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares MSP Recovery and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

