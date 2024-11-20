Veris Residential to Participate in Investor Meetings and Conference

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) is set to take part in investor meetings and the NAREIT REITweek 2024 Investor Conference starting November 19, 2024. The General Partner of this Maryland corporation, alongside the general partner of Veris Residential, L.P., will showcase management presentations to investors during these events. As part of this engagement, a copy of the General Partner’s investor presentation has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with Form 8-K guidelines, the information provided, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, falls under Item 7.01 disclosure but is not to be considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The information conveyed is designed to meet the needs of Regulation FD disclosure requirements without constituting a formal filing.

Additionally, the report emphasizes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking projections within the presentation. Such statements involve plans for future economic performance, operational goals, and financial forecasts but are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Veris Residential underscores that the content furnished in the filing should be viewed in conjunction with its consolidated financial statements from prior Annual and Quarterly Reports to gain a more comprehensive overview.

Overall, Veris Residential continues to focus on operational excellence, value creation through portfolio optimization strategies, and prudent capital allocation efforts. The company remains committed to sustainability initiatives, strong governance standards, and elevating resident experiences across its properties.

Notable achievements in ESG initiatives, such as environmental sustainability, community engagement, and corporate governance, position Veris Residential as a recognized industry leader in promoting sustainable practices and fostering social responsibility.

Through continuous refinements to its portfolio, capital allocation strategies, and commitment to ESG excellence, Veris Residential aims to drive long-term value creation and maintain a differentiated position within the real estate investment trust sector.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

